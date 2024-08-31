Chiwenga’s Wealth Tied To US$15 Billion Chiyadzwa Diamond Heist

By Political Reporter- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s immense wealth has been thrust into the spotlight once again, following shocking revelations that his wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi, was defrauded of nearly US$1 million in a series of dubious construction deals.

This scandal has reignited memories of the infamous US$15 billion diamond loot from Chiyadzwa in 2015, a heist that remains unaccounted for to this day.

At the time, Chiwenga was the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and oversaw military-controlled companies that managed diamond mining operations in the area.

Allegations have long swirled that these companies siphoned off vast sums of money, which some sources claim were later used to finance the November 2017 coup that ousted the late President Robert Mugabe.

Chiwenga’s connection to these illicit funds has been speculated upon ever since, but now it has resurfaced with a vengeance after the case in which his wife lost nearly US$1 million in a fraudulent building deal.

Given that both Chiwenga and Baloyi are former soldiers with official salaries far below the amounts involved in these transactions, the origins of their wealth are coming under intense scrutiny.

According to court reports, Gray Homes, a Harare-based construction company, and its directors, Annavestah Mudiwa (39) and Gray Mudiwa (44), are facing charges of defrauding Baloyi of nearly US$930,000 across three separate incidents between March 2023 and August 2024.

Baloyi allegedly engaged Gray Homes for various ambitious building projects, including a double-storey house, a cottage, a boundary wall, a warehouse, and a shopping mall.

Despite hefty payments, these projects were never completed, with funds allegedly being diverted by the company for personal use.

In March 2023, Baloyi paid Gray Homes US$560,000 for a double-storey house, a cottage, and a boundary wall, expecting completion within 90 days.

The project was abandoned, resulting in a loss of US$389,100.

In June 2023, another US$550,000 was paid for a warehouse at Chivaraidze Farm in Goromonzi, but once again, the construction was not completed, with US$390,000 allegedly misappropriated.

The pattern continued in September 2023, when US$158,000 was paid for a shopping mall at Silalatshani Business Centre in Filabusi, but the mall was never built, leading to a reported loss of US$151,000.

The Mudiwas were arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post as they attempted to flee to South Africa, leading to the State’s opposition to their bail.

The exposure of these fraudulent activities has raised serious concerns about the source of the funds used by Baloyi.

Given the stark contrast between the official incomes of the Vice President and his wife and the substantial sums involved in these transactions, the incident has fueled growing suspicions of corruption.

Chiwenga’s rapid wealth accumulation raises questions about whether his financial dealings have been properly scrutinised.

