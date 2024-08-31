GoFundMe Is Refunding Donors Ruth Hwara Money

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | The GoFundMe website has initiated the process of refunding donations made to the campaign for the late Ruth Hwara, following numerous complaints and reports of fraud. Hwara, a kidney patient who was fundraising for an operation in India, died after being unable to leave Zimbabwe despite raising over USD 100,000 — far exceeding the USD 30,000 she initially needed.



The controversy surrounding the fundraiser has led to at least one arrest and has been compounded by a series of inconsistent statements from Hwara’s mother. Despite the significant amount raised, Hwara was kept confined in Zimbabwe for several months until her death.

During this period, her mother’s cousin reportedly experienced a sudden increase in wealth, including the acquisition of a car sales business, raising suspicions of misappropriation of funds. GoFundMe confirmed it had conducted an investigation into the fundraiser and has since begun issuing refunds to donors.

In a brief note sent to one of the complainants, the website stated, “We have refunded your donation and the funds will be credited back to your account in 3 – 7 days.”

The refunding process marks the latest development in a case that has been shrouded in secrecy and questionable financial activity, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the handling of the funds meant to save Hwara’s life. Further investigations are expected as the case continues to unfold.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...