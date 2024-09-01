AUDIO: ANOTHER COUP?- Large Army Of Armed Security Forces Swamp Zambia Highway To Arrest Chamisa Like Mugabe In 2017

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A large army of security forces swamped the Zambia highway on Wednesday to arrest opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa in a similar way they did the late Robert Mugabe in 2017.

The deployment was made to stop him from addressing a funeral, a whistleblower says in a viral audio clip.



Since 2017, several deployments have been done on Chamisa including on 1 Aug 2018 to change election results and on 23 Aug 2023 for the same outcome.



The whistleblower, a male, narrates as follows:

Good morning citizens. How are you Children of Nelson Chamisa the young man loved by the masses. Yesterday (Wednesday) the police and ZANU PF obtained rumours that Chamisa is coming to Champion Makanyaire’s funeral at Magunje. Guys, listen, large crowds of police swamped into the Magunje Hospital area to block Chamisa.

The roadblock was as if someone has been murdered.

There were guns all over, garrisoning the whole area, conducting searches for Chamisa.

If Chamisa isn’t in power, why are you going after him? This is clear evidence that ZANU PF didn’t win the election.

Chamisa is the one who won the election. They are always in panic, worrying about what people are thinking.

They are always in panic. thinking the citizens will rise up to take back the country; and fight for their stolen votes. That’s why they keep saying, Chamisa, Chamisa, Chamisa.

Change won’t come in one day, it will come one way or the other.

What became clear yesterday on Wednesday is that Chamisa is the only person who is in power. It was so clear as police mounted roadblocks with guns five each side. It became tickers that Chamisa is the one holding the country together, a huge roadblock mounted over Chamisa.

Let’s keep fighting. Tell them that we won’t leave Chamisa.

Thank you citizens, be blessed evermore.- ZimEye

