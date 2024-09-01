Chiwenga Tightens Grip As Mnangagwa, Mohadi Leaves The Country

By Political Reporter-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has strengthened his hold on power following the departure of both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his other deputy, Kembo Mohadi, from the country.

Mnangagwa left for China last week to attend the triennial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), while Mohadi is in Indonesia for the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum.

In Mnangagwa’s absence, Chiwenga made a significant move by declaring his ally, Brigadier-General Shadreck Dingani Ndabambi, a national hero.

Brig-Gen Ndabambi collapsed at his farm in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bindura General Hospital last week.

Chiwenga also took charge of the Harare Agricultural Show, which concluded yesterday.

