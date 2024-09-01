Divine Lunga Not Leaving Mamelodi Sundowns?

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly working on a new deal for Divine Lunga to wear off interest from Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

According to Soccer Laduma website, Sundowns are expected to offer Lunga a three-year contract.

The Zimbabwean defender’s current deal is set to expire in June 2025.

The publication adds that the move is in response to the interest in the player from Wydad, who are now coached by Rulani Mokwena.

And although nothing has been finalised yet, all the involved parties, including the player, are happy with the offer on the table.

Mokwena was at Sundowns last season and worked with Lunga before.

An unnamed source revealed to the South African website: “The club is dealing with contracts in a different way compared to other clubs. They are negotiating for a new contract while there is still time to do so.

Yes, his current contract is running until June 2025 but they are looking at the fact that in December this year he could be a free agent and they are avoiding that hence the need for a deal on the table.

“It’s actually another three years offered to him. Which means it will run until June 2028 if they agree all the terms.

You know there was interest from Wydad Casablanca and coach Rulani Mokwena but Sundowns don’t want to lose him just like that.”

