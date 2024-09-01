Mnangagwa Smuggles Son into High-Profile International Government Meeting

Political Reporter-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has included one of his sons, Collins in an international government meeting underway in China.

The two and several government ministers are attending the week-long triennial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Collins, who holds no official government position, was present at the high-profile event, prompting questions about his role.

Like others before, this trip appears to have blended state affairs with the Mnangagwa family’s business interests, particularly in mining, farming, construction, fuel, and transport.

Many believe these ventures have been amassed through corrupt practices, nepotism, and cronyism.

This is not the first time Mnangagwa’s inner circle, including business mogul Kuda Tagwireyi, has accompanied him on international trips.

Every time they travel abroad on a state ticket, these Mnangagwa associates, alongside his son, would negotiate personal business deals on Mnangagwa’s behalf while leveraging state resources for their own gain.

