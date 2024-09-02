Barcelona Bury Valladolid

Raphinha scored the first hat-trick of his career and provided two assists to inspire an imperious Barcelona to a 7-0 rout of Real Valladolid in LaLiga on Saturday.

Barcelona will go to the international break top of the table with a perfect 12 points from four games, five ahead second-placed Villarreal and seven clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid in fourth, both of whom have a game in hand.

Facing a Valladolid team who gave Madrid a tough game last weekend, Barcelona were ruthless and showed from the start why they have been Spain’s most impressive side this season under new manager Hansi Flick.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski gave the host a two-goal lead within four minutes with similar efforts from counterattacks, controlling long balls by Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal before tidy finishes past the goalkeeper.

Jules Koundé extended the lead striking a rebound from a corner in added time before the break and, after Lewandowski hit the post, Raphinha scored twice from close range to extend Barça’s lead.

The Brazil international continued his masterclass with an assist to new signing Dani Olmo who, after hitting the post twice and missing an absolute sitter from close-range, finally managed to score in the 82nd minute in his first start for Barça.

Substitute Ferran Torres completed the drubbing from another assist by Raphinha who is second in the LaLiga top-scorer race with three goals, one behind Lewandowski.

ESPN

