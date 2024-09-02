Do or Die For Chiwenga

By Political reporter- The ruling Zanu PF has confirmed the date and number of delegates for its highly anticipated elective congress, setting the stage for a crucial showdown that could determine the future of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Over 4,000 delegates are expected to converge at Bulawayo’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds from October 22 to 27.

The congress will be a defining moment as the party selects a successor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 2028 Presidential candidate.

In the aftermath of the November 2017 coup that ousted the late President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa was installed as the face of the new regime, with an agreement within the junta that he would eventually hand over power to Chiwenga.

However, this pact now appears to be unravelling, with increasing momentum to endorse Mnangagwa for a third term.

All provinces have publicly rallied behind the notion of extending Mnangagwa’s presidency until 2030, even if it requires amending the Constitution.

Despite this, Mnangagwa has maintained that he is a constitutionalist and will not seek a third term, leaving Chiwenga in a precarious position.

Zanu PF Secretary-General Obert Mpofu stated that preparations for the congress are almost complete, with just a few final touches underway.

“At least 4,231 delegates are expected to attend the Zanu PF 21st National People’s Conference, including diplomats, Diaspora district delegates, chiefs, service chiefs, Government Ministers and officials, and local guests. Mobilisation of resources to feed delegates at the Conference is on track. The budget has been confirmed and is being managed effectively. Catering equipment and utensils will be sourced through the Party’s Procurement Committee, with specifications already submitted for technical assessment.

Additionally, the Transport and Social Welfare Sub-Committee has engaged the services of our trusted catering providers for the Conference,” Mpofu said.

The congress is shaping up to be a critical test for Chiwenga, who now faces mounting pressure and uncertainty about his political future.

