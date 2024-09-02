Kepekepe Legend Dies

By Sports Reporter-Former Caps United and Eagles, FC left-wing attacker Ephraim Mwale has died.

He was in his early 50s.

‘John Barnes’ as he was known, died at Johannesburg Hospital while undergoing a hernia operation this morning.

His friend JB Khumalo confirmed that Mwale passed on this morning.

He was a towering left-footed star whose dribbling and pace earned him the nickname John Barnes after the England and Liverpool legend.

He played for Cotton Printers in Division Two, then moved to Merlin Husky, where he caught the attention of the Eagles.

After some years at Eagles, he joined Caps United.

After impressing in the local league he attracted the attention of AmaZulu in 1992 and went on to win the prized CocaCola Trophy.

Upon retiring he moved to Joburg.

Mwale is the elder brother of former Railstars striker Thomas Chimenya.

-State media

