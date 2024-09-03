Chigumba Accident Survivor Speaks

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A survivor from the traffic accident involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, Nigel Phillip has taken to social media to speak on how his family survived the nearly fatal scene.

Posting on X, Nigel Philp said

(1) Nigel Philp on X: “I’m so grateful my precious wife Charli and beautiful daughter Rebekkah survived this terrible accident — my wife is very sore but God and his guardian angels were looking over them 🙏” / X

I’m so grateful my precious wife Charli and beautiful daughter Rebekkah survived this terrible accident — my wife is very sore but God and his guardian angels were looking over them

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...