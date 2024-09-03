Emmerson Mnangagwa Loses His Arms to His Words While Announcing Intent to Step Down

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Beijing, China — In a bizarre turn of events, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa seemingly lost control of his limbs while trying to convince an audience in China that he plans to step down from power at the end of his current term. The dramatic scene unfolded during a speech to the Zimbabwean diaspora in Beijing, where Mnangagwa mimicked the infamous hand gestures of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

In a moment that left onlookers in shock, Mnangagwa vigorously waved his arms through the air, echoing the acrobatic gestures often associated with Mugabe. “This question of having a third term does not arise, especially under my watch,” Mnangagwa declared, his arms slicing through the air with the intensity of a dancer. “No. I am in my second term, and I already know the date I am stepping down. In 2028, I’m going home, and others will take over.”

However, as the words left his mouth, it was as though his arms were detached from his body, a symbolic gesture many interpreted as a physical manifestation of the disconnect between his words and actions. Despite repeatedly altering the constitution to extend his rule and executing three military coups, Mnangagwa attempted to paint himself as a staunch defender of the law. “Me, I am a constitutionalist, I follow the law, I shall not extend my term,” he insisted.

Observers were left questioning whether Mnangagwa was indeed telling the truth or merely putting on a theatrical display for his audience. His track record, including the ousting of Robert Mugabe in 2017, the disputed 2018 election against Nelson Chamisa, and the contested 2023 election, casts a long shadow over his claims of adhering to constitutional limits.

While no actual physical harm came to the president, the dramatic episode has sparked widespread debate and concern about the sincerity of his intentions. Is this the end of Mnangagwa’s rule, or just another act in the ongoing political drama that has characterized Zimbabwean leadership for decades? Only time will tell.

