Malema Mourns Party Official

Spread the love

Lebogang Mafa, a resident of Ext. 7 in Soshanguve, was fatally shot at her home around 9 p.m. by an unknown assailant. It is believed that a stranger entered her house and shot her while she was in the dining room.

Preliminary information suggests that a dispute over a family RDP house may have led to her death.

Obakeng Ramabodu, the EFF Tshwane regional Chairperson, expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss. He described Lebogang not only as a dedicated member but as a cornerstone of strength and hope within Ward 90.

“Her unwavering commitment to the EFF and her role as a Defender of the Revolution exemplified her dedication to fostering a society of justice and equality,” Ramabodu stated.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...