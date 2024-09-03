Mnangagwa In Desperate Move To Arrest Chamisa

Municipal Reporter- The Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government is reportedly planning to incriminate the country’s most popular opposition politician, Nelson Chamisa, by implicating him in a land corruption scandal.

Recently, Mnangagwa appointed a commission to investigate the City of Harare, which is under the control of Chamisa’s former party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

According to government spokesperson Nick Mangwana, the commission has gathered evidence allegedly linking Chamisa to directives instructing his councillors to illegally seize land in the capital.

Mangwana took to X (formerly Twitter) this week to lay the groundwork for Chamisa’s planned arrest.

In a post that lacks direct evidence implicating Chamisa, Mangwana claims the government possesses audio recordings of the charismatic opposition leader instructing two CCC councillors, Denford Ngadziore and Kudzi Kadzombe, to engage in corrupt practices.

This isn’t the first time Zanu PF has targeted Chamisa.

In the run-up to the 2023 elections, Chamisa survived several assassination attempts.

The ruling party then reportedly planted agents like Sengezo Tshabangu, Welshman Ncube, and Tendai Biti to undermine Chamisa’s leadership within the CCC.

Zanu PF allegedly instructed Tshabangu to accuse Chamisa of embezzling party funds, setting the stage for his arrest.

The party’s spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, publicly confirmed this strategy, stating that they intended to prosecute Chamisa.

Mutsvangwa’s words were revealing:

“We said it before about the CCC—Chamisa has abandoned his duties. We remind Chamisa that he wrestled control of this party, renamed it ‘Wapusa Wapusa,’ and claimed he would answer to no one but foreign backers. Now, you’ve been ousted by your own creation. With you gone, those who sought to investigate you now have the opportunity to examine your leadership. There are individuals with grievances and wounds who want to know what happened to the movement of funds. The courts in this country serve everyone without bias. No one can stop the courts from ruling. I don’t know how you’ll start a new party, considering you stole this one. The task is yours to begin again, brick by brick.”

“Let’s see your wisdom, but remember, in the courts, you have enemies; people with grievances and wounds against you…”

