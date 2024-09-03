Mnangagwa Rules Out Third Term Bid, Vows to Step Down in 2028

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has categorically ruled out the possibility of seeking a third term, stating unequivocally that his presidency will end in 2028.

Speaking to Zimbabweans in China during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024 Summit, Mnangagwa emphasized his commitment to upholding Zimbabwe’s constitutional limits on presidential terms.

“The issue of a third term does not exist under my leadership,” Mnangagwa declared. “I am currently in my second term, and I know the date I am stepping down. In 2028, I will retire, and others will take over.”

Mnangagwa’s comments come amidst speculation and calls from within ZANU-PF for him to extend his stay in power beyond the constitutional two-term limit. The President condemned these calls as a display of indiscipline and a disregard for Zimbabwe’s laws, criticizing those advocating for a third term as unpatriotic.

“Those calling for a third term are indeed unpatriotic and have a profound disregard for Zimbabwe and its constitutional laws,” he stated, stressing his opposition to amending the constitution for political gain.

However, doubts remain. Political analyst Paul Chisveto expressed skepticism about Mnangagwa’s commitment to stepping down, noting that trust in ZANU-PF’s succession planning is low. “We will believe it when we see it in 2028. We are tired of the endless ZANU-PF politics that lack clear succession planning,” Chisveto said.

Nhari Unendoro, another opposition supporter, questioned why Mnangagwa hasn’t publicly addressed the growing third-term calls at home. “All the provinces are calling for a third term. Why hasn’t he set the record straight back in Zimbabwe?” Unendoro asked.

Despite the ongoing internal debate, Mnangagwa used his meeting with the diaspora in China to discuss national development issues. Diaspora members commended his administration for progress in infrastructure, education, and healthcare but also raised concerns about the challenges they face abroad, including legal and economic difficulties.

Mnangagwa assured the diaspora of his government’s dedication to addressing their issues and highlighted their critical role in Zimbabwe’s development. He pledged to create a conducive environment that encourages their active participation in the country’s progress.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the FOCAC 2024 Summit, Mnangagwa’s engagement with the diaspora underscores the importance of inclusive dialogue in nation-building, even as debates over leadership and succession continue to unfold.

