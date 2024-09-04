Activist Freed From Prison In Bizarre Anti-Govt Protest Case

By A Correspondent| The High Court has set free Tineyi Munetsi, who contested as an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political party candidate during the 2023 parliamentary elections, after he was arrested last month for allegedly participating in an anti-government protest held five years ago.

The 46 year-old Munetsi, who contested the 2023 Goromonzi West constituency parliamentary elections as a CCC political party candidate, was granted US$500 bail on 29 August 2024 by High Court Judges Justice Annie-Lucy Mungwari and Justice Joel Mambara, after they set aside Mbare Magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje’s decision to deny him bail on 10 August 2024.

As part of his bail conditions, Munetsi, who was represented by Kossam Ncube of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Professor Lovemore Madhuku, was ordered to report once a week at Harare Central Police Station and to surrender his passport to the Clerk of Court at Mbare Magistrates Court and to continue residing at his given residential address and not to interfere with state witnesses until his matter is finalised.

Munetsi, was arrested on 3 August 2024 by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, who charged him with public violence as defined in section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for an offence reportedly committed five years ago.

Prosecutors alleged that on 14 January 2019, Munetsi forcibly disturbed the peace, security or order of the public to a serious extent by burning some ZRP vehicles, which included a Ford Ranger and a Toyota Hilux, and attacked and assaulted some police officers manning a tollgate as well as barricading the Harare-Masvingo highway with burning tyres and boulders thereby blocking the free movement of vehicles and people.

Munetsi, prosecutors alleged, took a solar panel from the roof of Southlea Park Police Station and handed it over to his accomplice Emmanuel Makumbe from whom it was recovered.

Prosecutors also claimed that Munetsi and his alleged and unnamed accomplices looted groceries and mobile phone handsets from tuckshops located at Mbudzi round about in Harare and took foreign and local currency from operators of tuckshops.

Munetsi returns to court on 6 September 2024.

