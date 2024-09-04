Chatunga Apologizes Over Beitbridge Scuffle

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Son to the late former President Robert Mugabe, Bellarmine Chatunga has apologized to Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe following his arrest for disorderly conduct in Beitbridge.

Chatunga allegedly assaulted a police officer at a roadblock in Bubi, located 80 kilometers north of the border town.

According to the police, Chatunga, who was being driven by a Chinese driver, became impatient when asked for vehicle documents by the police.

He reportedly yelled at the officers, questioning their authority, and violently grabbed a Support Unit officer by the collar, tearing off his shirt buttons.

During the altercation, Chatunga is said to have brandished a knife, but was eventually subdued and arrested.

Now he has apologized to the minister saying he overreactedI would like to make a public apology to the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Mnangagwa,Home Affairs Minister Kazembe and Commissioner General of Police Matanga for my actions last Saturday,surely,forgive me for the disorderly conduct,I overreacted.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...