Warriors Face Indomitable Lions…

The senior national football team, the Warriors held their first training session in Uganda this Monday ahead of two 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting this Friday.

Zimbabwe are set to take on Kenya on Friday and Cameroon on the 10th in the two qualifiers that will both be played in Uganda at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala.

This Monday, the Warriors held their first training session in Kampala under the guidance of Micheal Nees, who is overseeing the national team for the first time since his appointment.

All the players called in for camp now reported for duty in Kampala save for Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Munashe Garan’anga and Marshal Munetsi who were all involved in matches this Sunday.

The quartet is however expected in Uganda this Monday evening to join their team-mates in training this Tuesday.

The Warriors however have been rocked by injuries with forward Tino Kadewere and defender Brendan Galloway being ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Manica Diamonds captain, Farai Banda has been drafted in to replace Galloway and will arrive in Kampala this Tuesday, while there is no replacement for Kadewere since Khama Billiat was later added to the squad.

Zimbabwe play Kenya this Friday to kick off the 2025 AFCON qualification campaign.

ZBC News

