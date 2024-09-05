BUS ACCIDENT: Timboon Coaches Gutted By Fire

Spread the love

Timboon Coaches Bus Engulfed in Flames Near Masvingo

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A bus operated by Timboon Coaches, traveling from South Africa to Zimbabwe, has caught fire near Masvingo. The incident occurred earlier today, and images from the scene show the vehicle completely engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and there is currently no information on the number of passengers aboard or any reported injuries or fatalities. Emergency services have arrived on the scene, and efforts are underway to control the fire and ensure the safety of any passengers.

If you have relatives traveling on this route, please check on them immediately. Stay tuned for further updates as more information becomes available.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...