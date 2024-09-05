Chiwenga Speaks At Own Ally’s Burial

Source : State media

Acting President General (Rtd) Dr C.D.G.N Chiwenga’s address at the burial of Brig-Gen (Rtd) S.D Ndabambi.

-Salutations

On behalf of the Nation, the President, H.E. Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is away on official business, the Government, my family, and I offer sincere condolences to the Ndabambi family.

-We have lost a security guru who was in the military police.

-Goes through the life journey of the late Brig Gen (Rtd) Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi.

Our Independence did not come on a silver platter. This gathering should serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the late Ndabambi and others.

-We must guard our Independence jealously, we should emulate what our heroes did.

-As we transform, modernize and grow our economy may I honour H.E President Mnangagwa who is leaving no place and noone behind.

-Let us continue heading towards the mantra “Nyika inovakwa nevene”.

-Let us keep the revolution alight by developing our country.

-No country can progress without its own currency, it is our responsibility to embrace and protect the #ZiG.

-Government is working to promote wider use of our currency and is monitoring operations of our financial markets and to grow and stabilize our economy.

-Let me take the opportunity to congratulate H.E President Mnangagwa for successfully hosting the SADC Summit and being appointed the Chairman of SADC.

-Today what remains in the mind is the legacy of the late hero.

-Go well son of the soil

-May your soul rest in peace

Ends

