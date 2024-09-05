Did Chiwenga Order The Release Of CCC Activists While Mnangagwa Is Away?

Spread the love

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change and pro-democracy activitists who have been languishing in remand prison were yesterday released while President Emmerson Mnangagwa is away on official business.

Could it be that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is currently in charge played a role in the release of several high-profile opposition figures including Jameson Timba, Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere and the so called Avondale 77.

The High Court has granted bail to prominent activists Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, and Robson Chere, setting bail at US$150 each. The trio had been detained for over a month on charges of disorderly conduct after being forcibly removed from a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The activists were en route to Victoria Falls to attend a philanthropy conference when they were arrested, sparking outcry from human rights groups and civil society organizations who viewed the detention as politically motivated.

Adding to the wave of unexpected legal decisions, Jameson Timba, a veteran political activist, former minister, and a key member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), along with 77 others, were acquitted of charges of plotting public violence.

Timba and his co-accused were arrested on June 16 while commemorating Youth Day at his Avondale residence. The group had been detained for nearly 80 days, accused of fomenting unrest under the guise of a casual gathering involving a braai and drinks.

he acquittal of Timba and his fellow activists is seen as another significant judicial decision occurring under Chiwenga’s watch.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...