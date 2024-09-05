Government Reduces Kombi Travel Radius to 60 km Amid Safety Concerns

By A Correspondent| The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has announced a significant change in travel restrictions for commuter omnibuses, commonly known as kombis, in an effort to improve road safety.

Effective from September 3, 2024, all 26-seater kombis and below will be restricted to operating within a 60 km radius, down from the previous 120 km.

This new regulation is part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to mitigate road traffic crashes involving kombis and enhance overall safety on Zimbabwe’s roads.

The change will apply to operators seeking new route permits from the effective date, while existing permits will remain valid until they expire.

In its statement, the Ministry emphasized the importance of using high-capacity buses for long-distance travel, citing their predictability, reliability, and superior comfort compared to kombis.

The move is expected to shift long-distance commuters to buses, which offer more legroom and baggage space, making them ideal for extended journeys.

Additionally, kombis operating within the 60 km radius must install speed-limiting and monitoring devices as mandated by Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023.

This legislation aims to enforce compliance with speed limits and monitor driving behavior, ensuring safer travel conditions for passengers.

The Ministry expressed concerns over the rising issue of kombis and unauthorized vehicles, including “mushika-shika,” picking up and dropping off passengers at non-designated points, which is causing damage to road infrastructure.

To address this, law enforcement officers are urged to ensure that all kombis and authorized vehicles adhere strictly to designated pick-up and drop-off points.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Hon. F.T. Mhona, called for increased vigilance among road traffic stakeholders, including operators and passengers, to combat violations such as speeding, overloading, and the use of unroadworthy vehicles.

The Ministry underscored that these offenses pose serious risks and that violators will be held accountable.

In closing, the Ministry appealed to all road users and enforcement agencies to collaborate in efforts to reduce road fatalities, emphasizing the shared responsibility of maintaining safety on Zimbabwe’s roads.

This latest policy shift marks a robust step toward enhancing regulatory and administrative measures in the country’s road transport sector, prioritizing the safety of passengers and the broader community.

