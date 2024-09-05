Hwende Defects To ZANU PF

Former CCC Chiredzi Town Council Chairman Gibson Hwende Defects to ZANU PF

In a surprising turn of events, former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chiredzi Town Council Chairman, Gibson Hwende, has defected to the ruling ZANU PF party, arguing that it is futile to continue opposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Mirror reports that Hwende made the announcement at a ZANU PF gathering held at Chitsanga Hall in Chiredzi on Saturday, where he publicly declared his allegiance to the ruling party. This move comes as a shock to many, as Hwende has previously been a vocal critic of Mnangagwa’s leadership. However, he now says he is impressed by the president’s style of governance, describing Mnangagwa as a “listening president.”

Hwende, who lost the CCC ticket to represent the party in the Chiredzi Central Constituency parliamentary elections last year, ran as an independent candidate but was unsuccessful. The seat was won by CCC candidate Ropafadzo Makumire.

His defection was announced by the current Chiredzi Town Council Chairperson, Jameson Charumbira, during a thank-you rally.

Speaking to The Mirror, Hwende explained that his decision was influenced by what he perceives as significant development initiatives under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“Mnangagwa is a listening president, and he inspired me. I witnessed a lot of developments done by him in a short period of time, and it’s madness to keep on opposing good development,” said Hwende.

When asked if there was any animosity between him and his former leader, Nelson Chamisa, Hwende denied harboring any ill feelings. “I don’t have any bad blood with him, but the opposition yadhakwa (is disoriented),” he stated.

Joining Hwende in defecting to ZANU PF were Chiredzi Government Primary School Development Committee (SDC) Chairman Artwell Muzvrwandoga and his deputy Shepherd Nyoni, both of whom were also introduced during the rally.

Hwende’s defection marks another significant shift in the local political landscape, raising questions about the future of the opposition in the region.-Mirror

