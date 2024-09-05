Michael Ndiweni Unhappy With Newcastle Departure

Michael Ndiweni has admitted that he was hurt following his release at Newcastle United at the end of previous season.

Ndiweni’s eight-year stay at the club, mostly as an academy player, came to an end after returning from loan stay at Annan Athletic in the Scottish Championship.

During his time at St James’ Park, the Zimbabwean forward looked set to break into the senior side after training with the first team on several occasions.

He even featured in some games, including his English Premier League debut against Chelsea in November 2023, and was part of the matchday squad that lost to PSG in Paris in the Champions League last season.

Ndiweni is now playing at seventh tier club Ashington AFC after joining them last month.

Reflecting on his departure, the young striker told The Gazette: “Obviously it was a tough decision to take and I think part of me was hurt and sad. After eight years, you want to reach the heights, you want to get into team, you want to be like a Lewis Miley or an Elliot Anderson or Joe White.

“You want to live that dream and you want to be in and around the first-team because that’s what you’ve spent your time in the academy trying to achieve. Not everyone can do that, not everyone’s route will take them that way, and that obviously wasn’t my route. It’s tough but I had to see the positive side.

“Leaving Newcastle means I had to kickstart my senior career, no matter what level that comes at. I’m only 20, I just want to get senior games under my belt so you just never know what happens. Hopefully I can get back up the leagues and get back somewhere near to where I was.”

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

