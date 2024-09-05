T Freddy Returns With “Amai”

By A Correspondent| Prophet T Freddy has reconnected with his musical fan base after releasing a video titled “Amai”.

The man of cloth has not released any music for time concentrating on his Goodness and Mercy Ministries church.

In the the prophet thanked his mother for the love and care.

He mentioned how his mother has stood by him even when he was being dragged to the courts the crimes he did not commit.

“Mwari ndichengetereiwo muchembere wangu,” read part of the lyrics.

The video resonates how many appreciate their mothers with several musical fans hailing the musician for that song.

“It’s just a song I did to thank and appreciate my mother and other mother’s out there. I am happy that a lot of music fans are appreciating this song,” said Prophet T Freddy.

He is overwhelmed by the support he is getting musically from people across Zimbabwe.

“This is overwhelming, you see sometimes when you take time without realeasing any music people might easily forget you, but it has been a different case for me as people always appreciate when we release something,” he added.

The prophet has been enjoying huge crowds at his church with his last alnight prayer attracting huge crowds from different countries such as Mozambique, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“We can only thank God for that, the support people are giving to the work of the Lord is just too much,” he added.

At his Mushayabande church stand, construction is underway for a church building

His musical fans hailed him for the good song.

