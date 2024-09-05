Zanu PF Hardliner Vows to Crush Opposition in Southern Africa

By A Correspondent

A high-ranking Zanu PF official has made a startling declaration, promising to suppress opposition parties across Southern Africa.

Taurai Kandishaya, a youth league leader within Zanu PF, stated:

“Only SWAPO is permitted to govern Namibia. We stand firmly with former liberation movements to preserve sovereignty and freedom for Black people.

Our independences were earned through the sacrifice of countless individuals who fought for our freedom. Today, we commit ourselves to defending these hard-won sovereignties. We will strategize to overcome any opposition. SWAPO for life.”

Kandishaya further emphasized:

“In Mozambique, our allegiance is with FRELIMO. Former liberation movements must remain in power, as they are the true protectors of our sovereignties

. We are committed to ensuring Cde Chapo’s success in the upcoming elections in Mozambique.”

