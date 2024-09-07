Citizens Youth Leader Takes On Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s political landscape is increasingly fraught as Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, a prominent youth leader, has issued a fervent call to action against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, which he describes as a “full-blown dictatorship.” Chuma’s remarks, made on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, underscore the urgency he feels regarding the country’s current political situation.

Chuma’s statement is clear and uncompromising: “A full-blown dictatorship can never be removed by compartmentalized groups active only on social media.”

He criticizes the fragmented approach of various activist groups who, according to him, fail to effect real change. Instead, Chuma advocates for a more unified and proactive strategy.

“What needs to be done? Mobilize, Organize, Recruit, Educate and Fight Back!” Chuma insists. His call to action emphasizes the necessity of a cohesive and systematic effort to challenge Mnangagwa’s regime.

This approach, he believes, will address the systemic issues rather than merely addressing symptoms through fragmented social media campaigns.

