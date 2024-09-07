Varakashi “Force” Mnangagwa To Stay

By A Correspondent

In a surprising development, hardline factions within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party, known locally as Varakashi, have continued to assert that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will remain in office well beyond 2028.

This stance contradicts the clear stipulations of Zimbabwe’s Constitution, which limits the presidency to two terms.

The Varakashi’s recent Facebook post highlights their unwavering position.

They stated, “Zvaizvezvi ED arikuivaka Zimbabwe zvekuti patosvika 2030 Zimbabwe inenge yava huchi nemukaka,” which translates to: “Currently, ED is building Zimbabwe in such a way that by 2030, Zimbabwe will be as sweet as honey and milk.”

Despite these claims from his party’s hardliners, Mnangagwa himself has publicly expressed a lack of interest in extending his presidency.

In various statements, the President has indicated that he is not focused on prolonging his time in office, reinforcing his commitment to the constitutional term limits.

The Varakashi’s firm stance on Mnangagwa’s extended tenure raises questions about internal party dynamics and the broader political landscape in Zimbabwe.

Their insistence reflects a broader trend within certain factions of Zanu PF to push for continuity and stability, even as constitutional limits and presidential preferences seem to point in a different direction.

