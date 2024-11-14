Killer T Performing at Mliswa’s Spring Farm Gig

Harare, Zimbabwe – November 2024

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | Zimdancehall icon Killer T is set to headline a live performance at Spring Resort – Waterfront Karoi, owned by prominent politician and social figure Temba Mliswa. Scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024, the event is organized by Bhuru Entertainment and promises a night filled with vibrant reggae and dancehall beats.

The lineup includes celebrated acts such as Ndunge Yut, Cello Culture & Transit Crew, alongside popular DJs like DJ Dahtaxy, Templeman, and DJ Tanaman. The event will be hosted by the well-known Sabhuku Temba Mliswa, adding a unique flair to the proceedings.

Tickets are available at an affordable price of $10 for general admission and $30 for VIP access. Fans are also allowed to bring their own cooler boxes for an additional $10 fee, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The venue, Spring Resort, is located 5 km after Karoi town along the Harare-Chirundu road, with clear signage for directions. In compliance with Zimbabwe’s liquor regulations, no alcohol will be sold to individuals under the age of 18.

Fans of Killer T and Zimbabwean music enthusiasts are in for a memorable evening as Killer T brings his signature hits to the scenic location of Karoi.

