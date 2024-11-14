Ras Caleb invades Mutoko

Power house dancehall artist Ras Caleb this Friday invades Makaha mining area for a performance at Jiddim Night Club.

The entertainment joint has hosted a number of artistes and is slowly attracting thousands of people.

Artistes like Mostaff, Monyourous and T Makwikwi has enjoyed crowds at the place, making it one of the best entertaining joins to emegerge from Mutoko.

Owned by renowned lawyer Jivas Mudimu, the company has set a recording studio and entertainment joints that has hosted several artistes so far.

The studios has ropped in the services of popular producer Samcris who is known for producing hit songs for several artistes that include Soul Jah Love.

Mudimu who was born and bred in Mutoko said their studio has already created a riddim named Jiddim riddim that will feature artistes from Mutoko and Mudzi.

“We have invited artistes from 18-20 November to have all upcoming artistes to record for free at our studio,” he said.

Mudimu is optimistic that their initiative will also go a long way in curbing drug abuse in the rural mining area.

“We are happy that this move will also play a part in shapping up the youth by keeping them busy so that they do not indulge into drugs,” he added.

Locally, from Mudzi and Mutoko they have dealt with T Youngman, Bee Man and Ninja Notice.

With established artistes coming, they are having a feeling of the studio and mixing with upcoming artistes.

So far they have been approached by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services to have inmates recorded.

Several artistes have hailed the initiative saying it will go a long way in establishing talent as well as curbing drug abuse.

Mostaff urged all upcoming artistes to come and record their songs and pledged to have collaborations

