Woman Stabs Husband Over Sadza Dispute

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A 46-year-old Hwange woman has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for physically abusing her husband over a food disagreement. The incident occurred on September 29, 2024, at around 7:30 pm when the couple had a misunderstanding about sadza, a traditional Zimbabwean dish.

The woman’s anger escalated, leading her to stab her husband once on the left elbow with a kitchen knife and strike him on the mouth with a dinner plate.

She also threw cups at him, causing a swollen upper lip and a deep cut on his left elbow.

The court found her guilty of contravening the Domestic Violence Act and sentenced her to 12 months imprisonment.

However, six months were suspended for five years, and the remaining six months were suspended on condition that she performs 210 hours of community service.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...