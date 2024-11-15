Crisis of Fake Qualifications in Zimbabwe

By Eng. Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi | The prevalence of fake academic qualifications in Zimbabwe is a pressing issue that continues to undermine public trust in government and institutions. A recent case involving Harare City Council’s Takudzwa Dzumbunu, who misled a Commission of Inquiry about her qualifications, underscores this troubling trend. Dzumbunu falsely claimed to hold a Bachelor of Science Honours degree, later admitting she had not completed her studies. This incident illustrates a broader problem, many officials are operating under fraudulent credentials, which raises serious questions about their competence.

The absence of a reliable qualification verification system in Zimbabwe has allowed this misconduct to flourish. The Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) developed a verification system through its ICT division, ZICT, aimed at addressing the rampant issue of fake qualifications. However, the rollout has faced significant resistance. Many individuals who were supposed to endorse the system were themselves found to have falsified qualifications, creating a conflict of interest that stalled its implementation.

Recent audits have revealed that numerous senior managers across various sectors possess fake qualifications, further highlighting the urgent need for reform. If a thorough verification process were implemented to check the credentials of all government and council officials, it is likely that only a handful would pass the scrutiny.

Addressing the crisis of fake qualifications is essential for restoring integrity and accountability in Zimbabwean governance. A robust verification system would not only improve the quality of leadership but also enhance public confidence in institutions. The time has come for decisive action to combat this pervasive issue, ensuring that only qualified individuals hold positions of responsibility.

