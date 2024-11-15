Zivhu Distances Self from Mnangagwa Third Term Agenda, Endorses Genarari

By A Correspondent

In a surprising and significant turn of events, Killer Zivhu, a high-ranking but enigmatic official within Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party, has distanced himself from the controversial push for a third term for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This shift in stance comes after growing concerns about the legal and constitutional implications of extending the president’s term beyond the stipulated two terms.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Zivhu issued a public apology for his previous support of the third-term agenda, acknowledging that his loyalty to the party had clouded his judgment. “Fellow Zimbabweans, I apologize for my previous stance on 2030. I was blinded by loyalty, but I realize now that advocating for a third term goes against our constitution,” Zivhu said.

“Two terms are enough for a president. Let’s empower other capable Zimbabweans to lead! Ndiregerereiwo.”

Zivhu’s public retraction of his position is likely to have far-reaching consequences within the ruling party.

His shift away from supporting Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term signals a break with some factions within Zanu PF who have been pushing for constitutional amendments to allow the president to serve an extended term.

The constitution of Zimbabwe limits the presidency to two terms, and Zivhu’s recent statement reaffirms his commitment to upholding this legal framework.

The move also sheds light on the internal power dynamics within Zanu PF.

Zivhu, once considered a key ally of Mnangagwa, now appears to be aligning himself with those advocating for a change in leadership.

The frontrunner to succeed Mnangagwa is Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely seen as the party’s next president. Chiwenga, a former army general, has maintained a low profile on the third-term debate, though his supporters have quietly positioned him as the successor to Mnangagwa.

Zivhu’s endorsement of a leadership transition could be seen as tacit support for Chiwenga’s ascension.

The Zanu PF factional battles, which have long been a feature of the party’s politics, are now taking a new direction, with some members backing a smooth transition of power and others pushing for constitutional amendments to extend Mnangagwa’s presidency.

This move by Zivhu also signals a potential shift in the wider political landscape as Zimbabwe moves closer to the 2024 general elections.

With Zivhu distancing himself from the third-term agenda, it remains to be seen how the political dynamics within Zanu PF and the opposition will evolve in the coming months.

In the end, Zivhu’s apology for his previous stance and his call for a new leader to emerge aligns with his growing realization of the importance of constitutional order and the need for democratic transition.

As Zimbabwe prepares for the future, Zivhu’s change of heart could be a signal of broader shifts within the party, as well as a reflection of the evolving political mood in the country.

