BREAKING- 7 Killed In Hit And Run Accident in Mozambique

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Hit-and-Run Incident Shocks Mozambique Amid Protests

Maputo, Mozambique – A tragic and shocking incident has been reported during ongoing demonstrations in the Texlom area. According to Wilker Dias, DECIDE coordinator, a white Toyota Hilux pretended to engage with the protest but then sped off, fatally running over seven young individuals. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene and is now on the run.

The coordinator also revealed that the same vehicle allegedly struck another person in the nearby Maxaquene neighborhood. The incident has sparked outrage among demonstrators and citizens, who are calling for swift justice and accountability.

This devastating event occurs amidst heightened tensions surrounding the Mozambique elections, with widespread protests erupting across the nation. The hashtags #MozambiqueElections and #MozambiqueProtests have been trending, reflecting the public’s growing concern and demand for justice.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but investigations are reportedly underway. Citizens are urged to remain calm as the situation unfolds. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This incident underscores the volatile climate in the country and the urgent need for peace and safety during this critical period.

