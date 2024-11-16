Council Bosses Booed At Funeral

Gweru City Council Suspends Four Employees Over Protests at Funeral of Fallen Workers

Gweru, Zimbabwe – Tensions have erupted at the Gweru City Council following the suspension of four workers accused of booing and insulting management during a funeral for two employees who tragically died on duty. The incident has sparked outrage among workers and the broader community, with allegations of negligence being leveled against council management.

The deceased, Richard Longwe and Mary Svinurai, died last week after inhaling noxious gases while working under a manhole. Their funerals, held over the weekend, turned into scenes of protest as council workers publicly accused management of failing to provide adequate protective equipment that could have prevented the tragedy.

Sources at the funeral reported that council management faced jeers and boos during their speeches, with workers expressing anger and frustration over what they described as systemic neglect. Protesters alleged that the deaths were avoidable and a direct result of inadequate safety measures.

Suspension Sparks Controversy

In response, the council issued suspension letters to four workers, accusing them of misconduct. A letter seen by The Herald alleges that the suspended employees made “malicious and insulting” remarks about management on WhatsApp and during the funeral. It also claims the employees spread false information to incite “violence, ridicule, or despondency” among their colleagues.

The suspension letters, dated November 13, state that the workers will be barred from council premises and denied pay and benefits during the suspension period. Additionally, they are required to surrender any council assets or documents in their possession.

One of the suspended workers, speaking anonymously, called the decision “unfair” and suggested the council acted without conducting a proper investigation. “The council is notorious for suspending workers arbitrarily. This has cost them significant sums in legal payouts when employees successfully challenge the suspensions,” the worker said.

Public Outrage and Calls for Accountability

The suspensions have drawn criticism from local advocacy groups. David Chikore, executive director of the Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association Trust, condemned the council’s actions, urging management to show empathy for grieving workers.

“Workers should be allowed to express their emotions, especially in such a painful and shocking incident. Management should focus on addressing the root cause of the grievances rather than silencing workers through suspensions,” Chikore stated.

He added that the incident highlights the urgent need for improved workplace safety and for the council to address employees’ long-standing concerns over poor working conditions.

Broader Implications

The incident has placed a spotlight on Gweru City Council’s safety policies and labor relations. Workers and residents alike are calling for an independent investigation into the deaths of Longwe and Svinurai, as well as the council’s alleged negligence.

This controversy also raises questions about the council’s handling of internal dissent and its approach to managing employee grievances. With growing public scrutiny, the council faces mounting pressure to ensure accountability and prioritize worker safety.

As tensions escalate, stakeholders are urging both the council and its employees to find a resolution that honors the memory of the deceased while addressing the systemic issues brought to light by this tragedy.

