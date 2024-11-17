ZimEye
Saturday, November 16th, 2024
Saturday, November 16th, 2024
Opinion
Showbiz
Only 5 Min Left To Vote for Zimbabwe’s Sakhile
17 November 2024
Spread the love
Only 5 Minutes Left to Vote for Zimbabwe’s Sakhile Dube in Miss Universe 2024!
The final moments of the Miss Universe 2024 voting period are here, with just 5 minutes remaining to cast your vote and support Zimbabwe’s representative, Sakhile Dube.
Sakhile has captivated global audiences with her grace and commitment to advocating for universal healthcare and empowering youth in Zimbabwe. She’s now closer than ever to securing a spot in the Miss Universe finals, but she needs your vote to make it happen!
To vote, download the Miss Universe app, find Sakhile Dube’s profile, and cast your vote before the clock runs out. Your support can help Zimbabwe shine on this prestigious global stage.
This is the last chance to make your voice heard—let’s rally behind Sakhile and ensure her spot among the world’s best. Voting closes in just 5 minutes—act now!
