Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Wins Miss Universe 2024, Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina Named First Runner-Up

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | In a historic victory, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe 2024, becoming the first-ever Dane to claim the coveted title. The 21-year-old competitive dancer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer triumphed over more than 120 contestants during a dazzling finale in Mexico City on Saturday night.

The final two

Theilvig’s victory marks a milestone for Denmark, as she becomes the first representative from her country to win the crown in the pageant’s 72-year history. Accepting her tiara from outgoing titleholder Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, Theilvig reflected on her journey, saying:

“I stand here today because I want change. I want to make history, and that’s what I’m doing tonight.”

Denmark wins the night

Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina Shines as First Runner-Up

Chidimma Adetshina, representing Nigeria, delivered a stellar performance throughout the competition and was named first runner-up, solidifying her place as one of Africa’s strongest contenders in Miss Universe history. Her confidence and poise were evident when she addressed the judges and global audience, inspiring many with her message of resilience.

Chidimma comes second

Adetshina’s achievement highlights Nigeria’s growing prominence in global pageantry and brings pride to the continent as a whole.

Zimbabwe’s Sakhile Dube Among the Top 30

Zimbabwe’s Sakhile Dube also made her mark in the competition, securing a spot in the Top 30 and showcasing her country’s beauty, talent, and resilience. Her inclusion in the semi-finals underscores her exceptional efforts and the growing support for Zimbabwe on the international stage.

A Night to Remember

Hosted by Mario Lopez and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, the glamorous evening included a performance by singer Robin Thicke. The competition began with a flamboyant National Costume Contest before the contestants paraded in swimwear, evening gowns, and faced challenging interview rounds.

The final five contestants answered questions on topics like leadership, resilience, and self-confidence. Theilvig impressed judges with her thoughtful responses, including one where she emphasized the importance of living authentically, stating:

“I wouldn’t change anything. I live by each day.”

Top Placements

• Miss Universe 2024: Victoria Kjær Theilvig (Denmark)

• First Runner-Up: Chidimma Adetshina (Nigeria)

• Second Runner-Up: Maria Fernanda Beltran (Mexico)

• Third Runner-Up: Suchata Chuangsri (Thailand)

• Fourth Runner-Up: Ileana Marquez Pedroza (Venezuela)

Pedroza, a 28-year-old mother, made history by advancing to the Top 5 following the removal of age restrictions in the competition.

A Pageant of Progress

This year’s pageant embraced inclusivity like never before, with new rules allowing women aged over 28, mothers, and married contestants to compete. Zimbabwe’s Sakhile Dube and Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina stood as proud African representatives in a competition that saw more than 120 countries participate.

Victoria Kjær Theilvig’s win is a triumph for Denmark, and Chidimma Adetshina’s remarkable performance ensures Africa’s presence remains strong in the global beauty arena. Congratulations to all contestants for making this a memorable Miss Universe!

