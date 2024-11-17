Does Mnangagwa Really Care About Children’s Future, or Is It Just Political Window Dressing?

By A Correspondent

Victoria Falls – In what many are interpreting as a carefully crafted political speech, President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently officiated at the regional World Children’s Day celebrations at Baobab Primary School in Victoria Falls.

His address focused on the importance of empowering youth and safeguarding children’s rights, but many are questioning whether his words translate into genuine action or if they are merely a political gimmick designed to appease regional leaders and international observers.

Speaking to gathered delegates, Mnangagwa stated, “Every leader has a responsibility to empower our youth. Through our coordinated efforts, we can create an environment that ensures our children are well-prepared for the future. It is my sincere hope that we are actively addressing the issues raised by children in our previous gatherings.”

These statements, though optimistic, raise significant doubts in light of Zimbabwe’s ongoing socio-economic challenges and the country’s track record when it comes to implementing policies that directly benefit children.

The President continued, “SADC stakeholders must strengthen the frameworks that impact our children, and we should work towards establishing a child protection protocol. Zimbabwe remains committed to advancing and upholding the rights of our children.”

While these remarks may sound encouraging on the surface, critics argue that they lack substance and are, at best, symbolic gestures.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has struggled with numerous issues impacting children, from the increasing number of children dropping out of school due to poverty, to reports of child labor and trafficking.

Even though Mnangagwa’s speech emphasizes a commitment to improving children’s lives, the practical measures to address these deep-rooted issues have been conspicuously absent.

A Pattern of Empty Promises?

This is not the first time the President has made broad statements on children’s welfare without offering concrete steps toward change. In 2021, Mnangagwa made similar claims at an international summit, promising better protections for children, only for these promises to fade into the background as Zimbabwe’s economic crisis deepened.

Local NGOs working in child protection have also expressed skepticism.

“It’s always encouraging to hear leaders talk about child rights, but the question remains – what is being done to address the challenges that children in Zimbabwe face every day?” asked Amanda Chitiga, the director of a Harare-based child welfare organization. “We see young children in the streets working, begging, and exposed to abuse, yet policies to safeguard their future are often forgotten once the cameras are off.”

Is There a Hidden Agenda?

Some also speculate that Mnangagwa’s focus on child welfare could be a calculated move to shore up his image ahead of future international engagements.

By positioning himself as a champion for children’s rights, he may be attempting to bolster his standing in the eyes of regional leaders and the international community.

The speech, coming at a time when Zimbabwe is under intense scrutiny for its human rights record, may have been aimed at appeasing SADC member states and other foreign bodies, ensuring that the narrative around his leadership remains positive despite domestic concerns.

While regional leaders and international organizations like UNICEF may commend the speech, the real test will be whether the government takes tangible steps to improve the conditions of children in Zimbabwe. Is Mnangagwa truly committed to children’s rights, or is he simply using them as a talking point to smooth over political tensions?

Until concrete actions are taken, Mnangagwa’s speech on World Children’s Day may remain nothing more than another in a long line of political promises designed to secure favuor without real change.

The future of Zimbabwe’s children deserves more than just words; it demands a shift in priorities and a genuine investment in their wellbeing.

