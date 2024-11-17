SADC Meets Over Mozambique Election Crisis

Harare – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is holding an extraordinary summit this weekend to address escalating post-election violence in Mozambique amid widespread allegations of vote rigging and political interference by the ruling FRELIMO party.

The high-level summit, hosted in Harare, will focus on resolving Mozambique’s political and security crisis alongside other regional challenges, such as the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), whose mandate expires soon.

A source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the urgency of the discussions:

“The region is worried and disturbed by what is happening in Mozambique. Heads of state will deliberate on concrete solutions to resolve the escalating violence and political stalemate.”

The contested elections saw FRELIMO candidate Daniel Chapo claim a landslide victory with 71% of the vote, while opposition leader Venancio Mondlane garnered 21%.

Mondlane has rejected the results, denouncing them as fraudulent and calling for nationwide protests to demand fresh polls.

Protests have turned violent, claiming at least 30 lives.

Last Thursday, police in Maputo used tear gas to disperse demonstrators calling for election transparency.

The unrest has raised concerns about regional stability, prompting SADC to prioritize the crisis in its deliberations.

The summit, taking place at the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, follows the 44th SADC Summit in August.

It will begin with technical committee meetings culminating in the SADC Organ Troika Summit, chaired by Tanzania, and the Heads of State and Government Summit on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe, as host, will also chair the SADC Council of Ministers meeting, with preparations reportedly at an advanced stage.

Mondlane’s call for sustained protests pressures SADC leaders to resolve Mozambique’s crisis as the region’s credibility in upholding democratic norms comes under scrutiny.

