Vapositori Bash Man Over Infidelity

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into a viral video showing a man violently assaulting a woman over an unpaid debt.

The video, which was shared by ZimEye.com on Friday, sparked widespread outrage across social media.

In a statement, the ZRP confirmed that it is investigating two separate assault incidents that have circulated widely online.

“One of the videos shows a man brutally assaulting a woman, allegedly over money he claims is owed to him. In another video, a man is seen being attacked by four individuals who accuse him of infidelity.

The suspects in the latter video are seen wearing white garments,” the police statement said.

The ZRP has called on the public to provide any information related to the incidents, encouraging people to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800197, or report directly to any nearest police station.

