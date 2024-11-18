Guvamatanga Restricts Govt Budgets While Illegally Profiting from State Funds

By Farai D Hove | Harare, Zimbabwe – As Zimbabwe’s civil servants grapple with delayed bonuses and ministries face unprecedented budget restrictions, new allegations have surfaced against Finance Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga. Critics accuse him of prioritizing personal enrichment through illegal tender kickbacks instead of addressing the nation’s fiscal challenges.

George Guvamatanga

Guvamatanga, who has faced repeated accusations of corruption, is alleged to be siphoning state funds through exorbitant commissions on government tenders while imposing strict austerity measures on ministries and public servants. The restrictions come at a time when civil servants’ bonuses and critical services are at risk of collapse, sparking outrage across the country.

Tight Budgets, Loose Ethics

In a circular dated November 13, Guvamatanga announced severe budget constraints for November and December 2024, citing a lack of fiscal space due to a depreciating local currency and lagging revenue inflows. Ministries and departments have been instructed to prioritize only essential expenditures, leaving civil servants without their long-awaited bonuses.

“Given the limited fiscal space… non-wage budget support for the months of November and December will be severely constrained,” Guvamatanga stated in the memo.

Yet, behind the scenes, sources claim Guvamatanga continues to exploit government tenders for personal gain. Allegedly, he demands up to 30% in kickbacks to release payments for contractors and agencies doing business with the state, enriching himself while the country’s workforce suffers.

“There’s No Money—Except for Him”

“Guvamatanga keeps saying there’s no money,” a Treasury insider told ZimEye. “But he’s the one taking it. While ministries can’t pay bonuses or meet operational costs, he’s pocketing millions from illegal tender fees. It’s blatant theft.”

The insider revealed that Guvamatanga operates from a private office in Ballantyne Park, where he allegedly processes illicit payments. Preliminary estimates suggest these activities have cost the Treasury over USD $20 billion since 2018.

Civil Servants Left in Limbo

The delayed bonuses have left public sector workers furious, especially as inflation and currency depreciation erode their already meager salaries. Many see the restrictions as a smokescreen for deeper corruption within the Treasury, with Guvamatanga at the center.

“Instead of cutting back on his illegal income streams, he’s making us pay the price,” said one civil servant. “It’s like he’s punishing the entire country to sustain his lifestyle.”

Misplaced Priorities

While Guvamatanga justifies the budget cuts as necessary to prioritize critical areas like food security and agriculture, critics argue that plugging the leak in state funds caused by his alleged corruption would do far more to stabilize the economy.

Political observers point to growing tensions between Guvamatanga and his boss, Deputy Finance Minister David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, who is reportedly frustrated by his inability to curb corruption in the Treasury. Mnangagwa, known for his integrity, is said to have encountered significant resistance in his efforts to impose transparency.

Mounting Pressure

Calls for accountability are growing louder, with activists and civil servants demanding an independent investigation into Guvamatanga’s financial dealings. “How can someone who claims there’s no money be sitting on millions from tenders?” asked an economic analyst. “This isn’t fiscal management—it’s daylight robbery.”

As Zimbabwe enters a critical period of financial uncertainty, the spotlight remains firmly on Guvamatanga. For civil servants left without bonuses and ministries struggling to function, the question remains: how much longer can Zimbabwe afford Guvamatanga’s double-dealing?

This is a developing story. More updates will follow.

