South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has said he’s “deeply disturbed” at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants are quoted by the BBC saying they now live in fear.

“When they came here for the first time there were seven of them. They made us lie all down. They took the machines, hairdryers and sprays. We had no choice but to let them take them because they had guna,” said one.

By James Jukwa in Johannesburg | Xenophobia and Double Standards: From Elon Musk to Chidimma Adetoshina

In an era where globalization continues to blur the lines of nationality, xenophobia remains an unsettling issue, particularly in South Africa. Recent incidents highlight a troubling trend of hostility toward foreign-owned businesses and individuals excelling in areas perceived to be the reserve of locals. Two intriguing examples have emerged in this discourse: Elon Musk, a South African immigrant dominating industries in the United States, and Chidimma Adetoshina, a Nigerian-born beauty queen with South African roots, who now commands attention on the global stage.

A Global Perspective on Xenophobia

Elon Musk, now the wealthiest man in the world and the driving force behind groundbreaking companies like Tesla and SpaceX, left South Africa in the 1980s. His success in the United States has been celebrated globally but often ignored—or criticized—in his home country. Musk’s presence and achievements have sparked debate about the South African diaspora’s impact, especially given his decision to pursue his vision outside South Africa.

Similarly, Chidimma Adetoshina’s recent rise as a continental beauty queen for Africa and Oceania reflects another narrative of success beyond borders. Despite her connection to South Africa, Chidimma chose to represent Nigeria, a move that highlights the fluidity of national identity in a globalized world but also opens her up to criticism from those who see her success as undermining South African aspirations.

Xenophobia in South Africa’s Context

South Africa’s rising xenophobia—directed toward foreign nationals and their businesses—raises critical questions about the inconsistency in how success is perceived depending on geography. Locally, immigrants often face violent hostility, particularly in urban centers where foreign-owned businesses have been looted and destroyed in xenophobic attacks. The rhetoric often justifies these actions by claiming foreigners “take opportunities” meant for locals.

Ironically, South African expats who thrive abroad are rarely subjected to similar scrutiny. Figures like Musk are celebrated internationally while the same tolerance is not extended to foreign nationals contributing to South Africa’s own economy. This contradiction exposes a troubling double standard.

The Case of Chidimma Adetoshina

Chidimma’s rise raises an important question: How will South Africans respond when she returns to South Africa as a prominent figure on the international stage? Will her success be celebrated as a shared triumph, or will it ignite hostility similar to the resentment shown toward other successful immigrants in South Africa? The latter would reflect the same destructive xenophobia that targets foreign-owned businesses across the country.

Her victory as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania has already sparked online debates, with some questioning her ties to South Africa and whether she has any right to represent the continent. This hostility mirrors the broader xenophobic attitudes that plague South Africa, particularly as they pertain to immigrants’ perceived dominance in various fields.

The Dangers of Targeting Foreign-Owned Businesses

Xenophobia in South Africa is not just about attitudes but also violent actions. Foreign-owned plazas and small businesses are frequently targeted, creating a climate of fear and instability. The economic impact of such behavior cannot be overstated—many of these businesses employ locals and contribute to the country’s economy.

Yet the same mindset rarely extends to global business leaders like Musk. His dominance in American industries is seen as a point of pride rather than a point of contention. This hypocrisy underscores the need for introspection: Why do South Africans celebrate Musk while attacking businesses owned by immigrants who, like Musk, are seeking opportunity and success?

A Call for Consistency and Unity

The stories of Elon Musk and Chidimma Adetoshina highlight a glaring inconsistency in the global perception of success and nationality. While South African expatriates are applauded for their achievements abroad, immigrants in South Africa face hostility and even violence. This double standard undermines the country’s progress and fuels unnecessary divisions.

South Africa must address its xenophobia with urgency, recognizing that the contributions of immigrants—whether they are beauty queens, small business owners, or entrepreneurs—are not a threat but a boon to the nation. Unity, tolerance, and an open mindset are essential for creating a society that celebrates success regardless of nationality.

As Chidimma returns to the continent, and as Musk continues to make waves abroad, South Africa must ask itself: Will it embrace a future of shared triumphs, or will it cling to destructive divides that limit its potential? The answer will determine whether South Africa rises as a beacon of progress or remains mired in the shadows of division.

