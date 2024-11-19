Black Stars Crash Out Of AFCON 2025

Sports Correspondent

Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, have suffered a shock failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, ending a two-decade streak of continuous qualification. The setback came after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Angola on Friday, effectively sealing their exclusion from next year’s tournament.

In the aftermath, Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, has responded strongly to the growing calls for his dismissal. Speaking to critics, Addo defended his experience and the weight of his coaching background, referencing his time working under notable figures such as Matthias Sammer, Jürgen Klopp, and Edin Terzic at Borussia Dortmund. He pointed out that, while criticism is part of the job, insights from established coaches like Klopp hold far more significance than the opinions of those who may not fully understand the nuances of coaching.

As quoted by Ghana Web, Addo remarked:

“I trained under Sammer. I trained under Klopp; I was assistant to Edin Terzic, who was Dortmund’s head coach. They are also critical of some things, but this has much more value if I speak to Jürgen Klopp and he says this or that than somebody from anywhere saying blah blah, this is bad.”

“People can judge me, and surely, most people can judge me by my results, which were not good,” he added, acknowledging the disappointment but asserting that his coaching experience still holds merit.

With qualification hopes now dashed, the Black Stars will play their final qualifier at home against Niger on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match, set to kick off at 6 PM CAT, will be a formality, as Ghana’s chances of progression are already over. The focus now shifts to rebuilding and looking ahead to future competitions.

