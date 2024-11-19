Borrowdale Woman Gang-Raped At Gunpoint

By Crime and Courts Reporter- A Borrowdale woman was gang raped at gunpoint by three unknown men in Harare at the weekend.

The rapists also sexually assaulted the woman’s two kids, aged 2 years and five months, respectively.

The woman, aged 27, left home to buy airtime at the corner of Harare Drive and Alpes Road.

Her five-month-old daughter was at her back while her two-year-old daughter was on her shoulders.

As they were returning home, they met three unidentified men at the bridge at Pomona Quarry Stones.

She was tripped and fell down and the three men took turns to rape her.

They also raped her babies as well.

The woman arrived home and narrated the heinous act to her husband and they lodged a police report.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the chilling case.

“Police are investigating a rape case involving a mother and her two babies in Borrowdale.

“One of the accused persons ordered the complainant to keep quiet and they lifted her together with her kids and laid them on the grass.

“One of the accused person pointed an unidentified pistol on the complainant’s forehead while the other accused person raped her without protection.

“The other suspects also raped her without protection and the minor children were suspected to have been raped as well.

“When the third accused finished, they instructed the complainant to wake up and walk away without looking back and she complied.

“The three unknown accused persons disappeared in the dark.

“The victims were escorted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examinations,” said Insp Chakanza.

