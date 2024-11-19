Four Police Officers Nabbed Over Theft

By A Correspondent

Four police officers, including three men and one woman, appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 15 November 2024, facing charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice. The officers—Sgt. Precious Mahlangu (47), Sgt. Mandla Saky Ndlovu (49), Sgt. Bongani Dlamini (40), and Sgt. Doctor Zungu (42)—are attached to Barberton Detective Services. They were remanded in custody, and their case was postponed to 19 November 2024 for a bail application.

Their arrest followed a joint operation carried out on Thursday, 14 November 2024, by the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based Serious Corruption Investigation Unit, Serious Crime Investigation Unit, and Mpumalanga Crime Intelligence. The officers were apprehended in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on the same day, when the four officers reportedly visited the home of a suspected Zama Zama paymaster in Barberton. During the search, they allegedly discovered R1,800,000 (One Million Eight Hundred Thousand Rands) hidden in a bag inside a wardrobe. The officers are accused of stealing the money.

According to reports, the son of the paymaster, who was present at the time, was taken to the local police station. He was allegedly locked in a cell without any official documentation or registration of the case. Meanwhile, the officers reportedly drove off with the stolen money, leaving the paymaster’s son detained for over five hours.

Crime Intelligence officers were later called to the police station. Upon their arrival, they contacted the officers involved, urging them to return. When the officers came back, they reportedly produced R200,000, claiming it was the amount found during the search.

The paymaster’s son filed a formal complaint of theft against the four officers. They were subsequently arrested, charged, and detained at the Nelspruit police cells.

