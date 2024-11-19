Gwanda Fire Brigade Uses Dish To Fight Car Blaze

By Municipal Reporter-Gwanda residents were left stunned on Monday after the local fire brigade attempted to extinguish a burning car using a small dish, exposing yet another incident of unpreparedness by the emergency service.

The incident occurred outside Gwanda town centre, near the NSSA complex along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, where a Toyota Runx vehicle caught fire after reportedly developing a mechanical fault.

The driver had engaged a mechanic to fix the issue, but the car ignited during the repairs.

When the fire brigade arrived, their rear water pump failed to load, leaving them without a reliable water supply.

A well-wisher provided a small dish, which the firefighters used alongside a suction hose to collect water in an improvised effort to douse the flames.

Frustrated onlookers watched helplessly as the fire spread, and despite the brigade’s attempts, the vehicle was entirely consumed by the blaze.

This is not the first time Gwanda’s fire service has faced public criticism.

Previous incidents have revealed a recurring pattern of the brigade arriving at fire scenes without adequate water or functioning equipment, raising concerns over their operational readiness.

As Monday’s incident unfolded, residents expressed growing frustration over the fire brigade’s lack of preparedness, which they argue puts lives and property at greater risk.

