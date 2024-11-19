JUST IN-Mnangagwa Appoints New Spy Minister

Political Reporter-President Mnangagwa has appointed Lovemore Matuke as the State Security Minister.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya made the announcement Tuesday in a statement:

“In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) as read with Section 225 of the Constitution, His Excellency the President, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Honourable Lovemore Matuke, Senator as the Minister of State for National Security with immediate effect,” read the statement.

Mnangagwa also appointed Raymore Machingura as the Executive Director for the Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of the President and Cabinet and Ms Rossy Mpofu as the Special Advisor on Disability Issues in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

