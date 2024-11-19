Train Nearly Kills Man Sleeping On Rail Track

Elderly Man Narrowly Escapes Death After Being Struck by Moving Train

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — In a harrowing incident, a 62-year-old man came within moments of being crushed by a moving train while sleeping on railway tracks under the Luveve Flyover on Saturday morning.

The man, identified as Everton Sithole, was struck on the head by the right side of a train bumper after he awoke too late to move from the tracks. Sithole, who is homeless, is currently admitted to Mpilo Hospital with head injuries and bruises on both legs.

Near-Death Encounter

According to Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, the incident occurred as a train operated by the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Railway approached the site.

“The engineman initially thought he saw a heap of garbage on the railway sleepers,” said Inspector Ncube. “When the train was just two meters away, he realized it was a man with his head covered by a cloth. The victim raised his head, but it was too late to avoid being struck.”

The train driver managed to bring the locomotive to a stop approximately 15 meters from the point of impact and immediately called for an ambulance, which rushed Sithole to Mpilo Hospital.

Rising Train-Related Incidents

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) confirmed the incident and expressed concern over an increase in accidents involving trains and pedestrians.

NRZ spokesperson Andrew Kunambura highlighted that this was not an isolated case. “In the last week of October alone, eight separate incidents involving trains and humans occurred, injuring five people. One man in Mashonaland West was found with a broken leg after being struck on the tracks in Makwiro.”

Kunambura emphasized the importance of public vigilance near railway lines, urging both pedestrians and motorists to exercise caution. “Motorists must stop at all level crossings and ensure no trains are approaching before proceeding,” he said.

Call for Support and Awareness

Inspector Ncube appealed to the public to care for vulnerable individuals like Sithole to prevent similar incidents. “We urge families and communities to take responsibility for their relatives in need. Homeless individuals often find themselves in precarious situations, and this could have easily been fatal,” he said.

A Stroke of Luck Amid Tragedy

Though Sithole sustained significant injuries, his condition is reported to be stable, and doctors at Mpilo Hospital are optimistic about his recovery. His story serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by railway tracks, particularly for vulnerable individuals seeking refuge near them.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of respecting railway safety measures to avoid more tragic incidents in the future.

