Mnangagwa Praise Singer Chief Hwenje Struck by Cancer, Left in Limbo

By A Correspondent

Chief Hwenje, the renowned Zimbabwean musician who rose to prominence for singing praise songs for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is reportedly battling a serious health crisis after being diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

The once celebrated praise singer, whose career was largely built on his vocal support for Mnangagwa, now finds himself in financial distress and has been left to shoulder the burden of his medical expenses alone.

Chief Hwenje, born Admire Sanyanga Sibanda, has been a notable figure in the Zimbabwean music scene, known for his unwavering loyalty to the ruling ZANU PF party and his songs that glorified Mnangagwa during his rise to power.

However, his situation has taken a dramatic turn for the worse. Despite his years of support, the praise singer is now facing the harsh realities of illness without assistance, leaving him in a state of limbo.

According to reports from Zim Celebs, Chief Hwenje’s diagnosis of lymphoma has left him grappling with the emotional and financial strain of his condition.

“Chief Hwenje was diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of blood cancer that affects the immune system,” the report stated.

For many years, Chief Hwenje was one of the leading voices behind the praise songs that rallied support for Mnangagwa, especially during the period after the 2017 coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe.

His music was a tool for bolstering Mnangagwa’s political image, and he became a regular feature in ZANU PF’s political rallies and events.

However, Chief Hwenje’s fortunes have since taken a drastic turn.

In a development that has caught many by surprise, the praise singer’s association with ZANU PF appears to have waned.

This comes after the party and its supporters shifted their focus to new faces in the political and entertainment spheres, notably including gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, who has gained favour with the ruling party.

Sources claim that this shift in allegiance and recognition has left Chief Hwenje in a precarious position.

Political analysts have noted that it is not uncommon for figures who once gained prominence through their ties to the ruling party to be left behind once they no longer serve a political purpose.

“In Zimbabwean politics, loyalty is often fleeting. Those who were once celebrated for their support can quickly become sidelined once new political dynamics emerge,” said one analyst.

His heartfelt praise songs for Mnangagwa, such as ED Pfee, Dhakota and Tsepete were anthems of the time, and his voice was synonymous with political rallies across the country.

To date, there has been no official comment from President Mnangagwa or ZANU PF regarding Chief Hwenje’s illness or his financial struggles.

This silence has only fuelled the perception that political loyalty can be a double-edged sword, where figures like Hwenje may be discarded once their relevance wanes.

