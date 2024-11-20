Nqobile Magwizi Earns Prestigious Nomination for Capital Markets Awards 2024

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Nqobile Magwizi, the founder and principal of NC and Banat Strategic Partners, has been nominated for the Outstanding Contributions to Investment Promotion award at the Capital Markets Awards 2024.

The awards, jointly hosted by Financial Markets Indaba and the Capital Markets Association of Zimbabwe, will take place on 6 December 2024 at The Nest in Borrowdale.

The annual event seeks to celebrate individuals and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to promoting investment in Zimbabwe.

It recognizes initiatives that have attracted and facilitated investment, driven economic reforms, and enhanced Zimbabwe’s position as a preferred investment destination.

In a letter to Magwizi, Patrick Muzondo, Managing Director of Financial Markets Indaba, lauded him for his efforts in advancing investment and development.

“We are pleased to inform you that Nqobile Magwizi has been nominated for the Outstanding Contributions to Investment Promotion Award at the upcoming Capital Markets Awards which are being co-hosted in partnership with the Capital Markets Association of Zimbabwe,” reads part of the letter.

Magwizi’s nomination is a reflection of his significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s development through NC and Banat’s transformative infrastructure projects. His firm has spearheaded the refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium, where they are installing FIFA-standard bucket seats to upgrade the stadium into a world-class facility.

In addition, Magwizi has been instrumental in the development of Northgate Estates, a smart city project that blends residential, commercial, and recreational facilities on the outskirts of Harare.

Through NC and Banat, Magwizi has also played a pivotal role in promoting sustainable energy by advising on Zimplats’ solar energy project, which will provide clean energy to its operations.

His firm has further been involved in the rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge Road, a project critical to enhancing trade and connectivity. In addressing Harare’s traffic congestion, NC and Banat significantly contributed to the Mbudzi Interchange initiative by conducting feasibility studies, securing funding, and managing stakeholders.

The company has been a key partner in revitalizing Harare’s historic trading hub, the Mbare Market, through a public-private partnership that integrates modern urban planning and financing solutions.

Magwizi’s firm also provided advisory services for Lafarge Holcim Zimbabwe’s acquisition by Khayah Cement, a move set to bolster the country’s industrial sector. Although NC and Banat initially led the modernization of Rufaro Stadium, they exited the project due to challenges in twenty twenty-two, leaving behind a vision for transforming it into a premier sporting venue.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...