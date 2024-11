Nyaradzo Keeps Harassing Me With Arrears-Demands When I Am Fully Paid Up

“Dear Editor

I am just getting fed up with Nyaradzo, they keep telling me I am in arrears, and all my bank statements with proof of payment are not working to stop them harrassing me. I have not missed a payment and l think ZimEye needs to expose them now. They need to get their house in order; this has gone too far. “



Pippa

